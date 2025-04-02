President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier visits Alley of Martyrs [PHOTOS]

2 April 2025 09:58 (UTC+04:00)

President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his spouse Elke Büdenbender, who are on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Martyrs on April 2, Azernews reports.

