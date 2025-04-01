Iranian presidential adviser visits Azerbaijan for high-level talks
Mehdi Sanai, the Political Adviser to the President of Iran, has arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit, Azernews reports.
His itinerary includes meetings with Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, as well as Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and other high-ranking officials.
The visit is expected to focus on bilateral relations, regional developments, and political cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran.
