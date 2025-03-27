President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of first phase of Sarijali Village in Aghdam
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in the inauguration of the first phase of the village of Sarijali in Aghdam district on March 27, Azernews reports.
The head of state and the First Lady reviewed the completed work and inaugurated a multifunctional administrative building constructed for local executive authorities.
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva also inspected the newly built individual houses, attended the openings of a nursery-kindergarten and a secondary school building, and met with residents moving into their new homes, presenting them with house keys.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!