Earthquake hits Azerbaijan

21 March 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

No damage or casualties were reported.

According to the information, the earthquake of 3.4 magnitude occurred at a depth of 41 km.

An earthquake has occurred in Azerbaijan's Agsu district, Azernews reports, citing the Republican Seismic Survey Center under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan.

