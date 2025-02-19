Azerbaijan strengthens defense industry ties with Spain, China, and Indonesia
Azerbaijani Defense Industry Minister Vüqar Mustafayev met with the President of the Spanish company "Escribano," Xavier Escribano Ruiz, the Chairman of the company "Indra," Angel Escribano Ruiz, the President of the Chinese company "Norinco," Chen Defan, and the Executive Director of the Indonesian company "E-System Solutions FZ," Habib Boukharouba, within the framework of the "IDEX-2025" International Defense Exhibition held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Azernews repots, citing the Ministry.
During the meetings, the expansion of cooperation with military-industrial enterprises of the companies was discussed, and an agreement was reached on holding mutual business trips in this area.
A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation was signed between the "Azersilah" Defense Industry Holding of the Ministry of Defense Industry and the Spanish company "Escribano," and a contract was signed with the Chinese company "Norinco" regarding cooperation.
