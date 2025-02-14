President of Somalia concludes his visit to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

14 February 2025 10:51 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Federal Republic of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud concluded his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on February 14, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Somali President at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was adorned with the national flags of both countries.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was seen off by First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elnur Mammadov, and other officials.