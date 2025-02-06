OTS and Turkish Investment Fund discuss boosting economic cooperation [PHOTO]

6 February 2025 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A meeting was held at the newly established center of the Turkish Investment Fund (TIF), bringing together Kubanıçbek Ömüralıyev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Baghdad Amreyev, President of the TIF, and Ramil Babayev, Director General of the Fund, Azernews reports.

The discussions focused on enhancing economic cooperation among the member and observer states of the OTS. The officials exchanged views on regional developments, resource allocation to priority sectors, and mechanisms to increase trade and facilitate joint investment projects across the Turkic world. Emphasis was placed on sustainable development and deeper economic integration within the organization.

Ömüralıyev highlighted the urgency of operationalizing the fund to finance concrete projects, underscoring its role in strengthening intra-regional economic ties. In response, Amreyev outlined the fund’s objectives and its ongoing efforts to ensure the sustainability of its operations.

The meeting also reviewed potential projects, addressing regional economic challenges and opportunities for development. Both the OTS and TIF reaffirmed their commitment to close cooperation, agreeing to advance joint initiatives that will enhance the economic resilience and competitiveness of the region.