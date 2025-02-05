Azerbaijan lays rest three martyrs fallen in First Garabagh War

5 February 2025 16:27 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan is bidding farewell to its three sons who sacrificed their lives to protect its territorial integrity during the First Garabagh War thirty years ago and laying them to rest. Finally, the agonies of the three mothers and three families will be alleviated.

It might sound a little bizarre to bury a fallen soldier after thirty years, but it is normal for a country that fought an enemy like Armenia. Thus, the First Garabagh War, which broke out 30 years ago, claimed 11,557 lives. In addition, 4,354 people went missing, of which 3,503 were militiamen and 841 were civilians. An added thorn is that most of these people were captives in Armenian prisons, as they communicated with their families through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). In other words, thousands of POWs in Armenian prisons disappeared, leaving nothing in their wake. Yerevan has kept its silent on the issue by parrying the relevant questions. However, following the Second Garabagh War, several mass graves were unearthed and Azerbaijan managed to bury few of its fallen citizens.

On February 05, the Azerbaijan’s State Commission on Prisoners of War, Missing and Captured Citizens revealed that the corpses of three martyrs were found and they will be buried on February 07. These three martyrs were considered missing in the First Garabagh War and whose identities have been identified. The Commission noted that all three of the martyrs to be buried were military personnel.

One of them is Tarlan Mammadov Fikret oglu. He will be buried in the Martyrs’ Alley in Yevlakh city. The other is Mushfiq Guliyev Ibrahim oglu will be buried in the Horovlu village cemetery in Jabrayil district. The last one is Elshan Taghiyev Qubad oglu will be buried in the Seyidsadıklı village cemetery in Salyan district.