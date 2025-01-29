Middle Corridor seen as key to Turkic world cooperation, says Turkish FM

29 January 2025 17:39 (UTC+04:00)

The Middle Transport Corridor holds strategic significance for strengthening cooperation in the Turkic world, proving to be the safest and most economically viable trade route between Asia and Europe in recent years.

Azernews reports that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan made these remarks during a trilateral meeting of the foreign, trade, and transport ministers of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan in Ankara.

Fidan emphasized the growing global instability, citing a crisis of international law and the inability of existing organizations to address conflicts effectively. "Tensions are rising globally. In this regard, solidarity and unity are of particular importance in the Turkic world," he said, highlighting how deeper cooperation among Turkic states promotes peace, stability, and prosperity beyond the region.

He also pointed to the evolving energy landscape, noting that the influence of oil- and gas-rich countries in Central Asia and the South Caucasus is increasing, while international sanctions have had a significant impact on global energy dynamics. "Over the past 20 years, Türkiye has implemented numerous projects along the East-West route. These initiatives will continue," Fidan assured.

The minister expressed confidence that the meeting would lay the groundwork for a new roadmap in trilateral cooperation, outlining concrete steps for further strengthening ties between Ankara, Baku, and Tashkent.

Addressing the situation in Syria, Fidan noted that the recent political transition in the country has created new opportunities for the broader region. "Stability and development in Syria will positively impact the entire region, giving momentum to trade, energy, and logistics while shaping a new vision for the future," he said.

Azerbaijan was represented at the discussions by Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, and Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev. The Turkish delegation included Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu. The Uzbek side was represented by Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov, and Minister of Transport Ilkhom Mahkamov.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the ministers are expected to sign the Ankara Declaration and adopt an additional Action Plan detailing further cooperation efforts.

The first trilateral ministerial meeting between Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan took place in Tashkent on August 2, 2022.