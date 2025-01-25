Türkiye and azerbaijan strengthen defense ties during high-level meetings [PHOTOS]

25 January 2025 11:29 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler hosted Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Defense and Commander of the Land Forces, Colonel General Hikmet Mirzayev, during his official visit to Türkiye.

Azernews reports that the Turkish Ministry of National Defense shared details of the meeting, which was also attended by the Commander of the Turkish Land Forces, Army General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu.

As part of his visit, Colonel General Hikmet Mirzayev held discussions with other top Turkish military officials, including Army General Metin Gürak, Chief of the General Staff, and Army General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, further reinforcing the defense partnership between the two allied nations.