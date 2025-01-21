Azerbaijan's defense minister holds operational meeting in Khankendi

21 January 2025 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

On January 21, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, chaired an operational meeting of the Land Forces in the city of Khankendi. The meeting brought together deputy ministers, troop commanders, and senior military officials, including heads of main departments, services, and unit commanders of the Land Forces, Azernews reports.

The session began with a moment of silence to honor the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and those who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty.

During the meeting, Colonel General Hasanov conveyed the directives of President Ilham Aliyev, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, to the Azerbaijani Army. Discussions focused on the current operational situation along the conditional border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the combat readiness of military units, and maintaining military discipline.

The Minister issued specific instructions to enhance the service and combat efficiency of military units, ensure heightened vigilance, and carry out tasks accurately and on time. Special emphasis was placed on supporting units operating in challenging mountainous terrains and improving the moral and psychological preparedness of personnel.

The meeting concluded with a call for the higher-quality implementation of the outlined measures and ensuring the readiness of the Land Forces for any operational requirements.