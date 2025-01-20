Azerbaijan's MoD leadership visits Alley of Martyrs [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

20 January 2025 14:59 (UTC+04:00)

Tribute was paid to the memory of the citizens who became martyrs for the freedom and independence of the Motherland, and flowers were laid on their graves.

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and other high-ranking officers of the Ministry visited the Alley of Martyrs on the occasion of January 20 - National Mourning Day, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!