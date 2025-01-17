Georgian Prime Minister concludes his visit to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]
Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze concluded his working visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on January 17.
Azernews reports that a guard of honor was lined up for the Georgian Prime Minister at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was adorned with the national flags of both countries.
Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze was seen off by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov and other officials.
