Armenian side once again fires Azerbaijan Army positions in Lachin direction
On January 6, at about 14:10, the Armenian armed forces units from positions located in the direction of Digh settlement of the Gorus region using small arms once again subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Zabukh settlement of the Lachin region, Azernews reports via Defence Ministry.
Recall that the first such provocation took place on January 5, between 22:00 and 22:10, according to the ministry's report. Thus, units of the Armenian armed forces intermittently fired small arms at the positions of the Azerbaijan army near the Zabukh and Jagazur settlements in the Lachin region.
