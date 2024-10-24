Ali Asadov extends condolences to Turkiye's Vice President

24 October 2024 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

On October 24, Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov sent a condolence letter to Turkiye's Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Azernews reports.

Asadov expressed deep sorrow upon hearing the news of casualties and injuries caused by the terrorist attack at the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) facility in Ankara.

The Prime Minister offered heartfelt condolences to the Vice President of Turkiye, the families and loved ones of the victims, and the brotherly people of Turkiye, wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured in this tragic incident.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz