Azerbaijan Composers' Union celebrates its 90th anniversary [PHOTOS]

As one of the most prestigious institutions in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Composers' Union (ACU) has played a major role in promoting and developing the country's rich musical landscape, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijan Composers' Union proudly marks its 90th anniversary at a significant plenum held in the historic city of Shusha.

This two-day celebration brought together a delegation of 40 individuals, led by the esteemed Chairman and People's Artist, Frangiz Alizade.

The event highlighted the organization's current issues, as well as the determination of new paths for the development of the Azerbaijani music culture.

The plenum began with the presentation of Frangiz Alizade's music video "Victory March," performed by a symphonic orchestra and a combined male choir, under the direction of People's Artist Fahraddin Karimov.

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district Aydin Karimov addressed the event.

He gave detailed information to the plenum participants about the magnificent construction work being carried out in the city.

People's Artist Frangiz Alizade spoke in detail about the history of the union and the role of great composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, who founded Azerbaijan Composers' Union in 1934, as well as the composers representing Garabagh in the creation of this glorious history.

The plenum continued with presentations made by composer S. Farajov, Honored Art Workers G. Abdullazade, H. Babayeva, and A. Guliyeva, as well as Doctor of Philosophy M. Hajiyeva and Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies G. Ismayilova.

During the event, the presentation of a new book titled "Professional Music in Shusha" by Honored Cultural Worker and Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies Sadaf Tahmirazqizi took place.

The book compiles the works of Azerbaijani composers dedicated to Shusha, featuring sheet music and analyses.

The evening concert of the plenum was memorable, performed by the State String Quartet under the leadership of renowned violinist Nazrin Aslanli.

The members of the quartet performed masterpieces of Azerbaijani music, including famous works by U. Hajibayli, G. Garayev, F. Amirov, and F. Alizade, drawing great interest from the audience.

After the quartet's unforgettable performance, attending composers continued the musical marathon spontaneously, playing their new works dedicated to Garabagh and Shusha on the piano.

Composers P. Akhundova, E. Seyidjahan, and S. Memmedli added variety to the event with their performances.

On the following day of the plenum, participants got acquainted with the city of Shusha, visiting the Heydar Aliyev Creativity Center, the Uzeyir Hajibayli House-Museum, and the Bulbul House-Museum.

Over the decades, Azerbaijan Composers' Union has been instrumental in fostering national identity through music, encouraging the synthesis of traditional Azerbaijani musical elements with contemporary styles.

The Union has been a platform for both established and emerging composers, providing them with opportunities to showcase their works, collaborate, and participate in various national and international festivals.

Over the years, Azerbaijan Composers' Union has played an important role in helping develop a strong national identity through music.

Azerbaijan Composers' Union was founded with the assistance of Uzeyir Hajibeyli on June 30, 1934, as a department of the USSR Composers Union.

The founding assembly was attended by 17 composers from the USSR countries, including three Azerbaijani composers - Afrasiyab Badalbayli, Zulfugar Hajibeyov and Niyazi. The current chairman of the Union is People’s Artist Frangiz Alizade.

In 2019, Azerbaijan Composers' Union celebrated its 85th anniversary. As part of the festival, a series of marvelous concerts were solemnly held in the Philharmonic Hall, Azerbaijani Composers' Union, Baku Music Academy, the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater and the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater. The festival's closing ceremony took place in Heydar Aliyev Palace.

Along with concert programs, a scientific conference titled "Achievements of Azerbaijani musical culture in recent years and prospects" was also held as part of the festival.

Azerbaijan Composers' Union serves as a space for both well-known and new composers, giving them chances to share their music, work together, and take part in different festivals both in Azerbaijan and around the world.

