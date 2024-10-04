President: Ongoing work in liberated territories is of special nature, unprecedented in its scale

4 October 2024 13:10 (UTC+04:00)

“The ongoing work in the liberated territories is of a special nature, unprecedented in its scale,” Azernews reports, citing President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as said during meeting with residents of the city of Jabrayil.

“No other country that has experienced from occupation or war has managed to carry out rebuilding works with such speed and quality. Because this work is being done according to comprehensive and precise plans,” the head of state noted.

“Yesterday, I reviewed the reconstruction of Horovlu village, which, like Jabrayil city, was liberated on the same day. In a few months, likely in the first half of next year, residents will return to Horovlu,” President Ilham Aliyev underlined.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz