President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Malaysia

31 August 2024 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim on the occasion of the country's national holiday - Independence Day, Azernews reports citing AZERTAG.

The letter reads:

"Your Majesty,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to congratulate you and, through you, all your people on the occasion of Malaysia's national holiday – Independence Day.

We attach special importance to the development and strengthening of friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Malaysia. I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts to successfully maintain and further develop our interstate relations and cooperation in accordance with the interests of our peoples. I hope that within the framework of COP29, which will be held in Baku in November, we will closely cooperate with Malaysia to combat climate change.

On this special day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and lasting prosperity to the friendly people of Malaysia."