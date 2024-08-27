FM Bayramov meets with his Turkish counterpart

27 August 2024 17:38 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

On August 27, Tuesday, negotiations took place in Ankara between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Turkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Azernews reports.

The meeting of the foreign ministers was held at the administrative building of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Prior to the meeting, Turkiye's foreign policy office stated that Bayramov and Fidan would discuss bilateral relations and regional issues.

The previous meeting between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Turkiye had occurred on July 5, during the informal summit of the Turkic States Organization held in Shusha.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz