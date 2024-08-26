950 resident provided with jobs along with families relocated to Lachin

26 August 2024 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

As of today, 3,069 local residents (828 families) have been relocated to the Lachin district, Azernews reports.

Extensive reconstruction and restoration work has been carried out in the city over the past two years. Communication and infrastructure lines have been updated, and modern infrastructure has been established. To date, 2,031 local residents have returned to their native city.

The resettlement of former internally displaced persons in the newly rebuilt Zabukh and Sus villages in the Lachin district has been ensured.

The State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population reported that employment has been provided for more than 950 residents in Lachin so far.

"As part of the Large Return program, work continues to cover residents relocated to their native lands—Lachin city and the Zabukh and Sus villages—with active employment programs. In the first stage, the employment opportunities for these residents are assessed, and the employment programs they will be involved in are determined. Employment has already been provided for 954 residents relocated to Lachin. This includes the establishment of small businesses under the self-employment program for 32 residents. Vocational training courses have been organized for 39 residents. Support for the employment of an additional 255 residents is currently underway. To increase the accessibility of employment services for residents relocated to Lachin, the Lachin Service Department of the State Employment Agency’s Eastern Zangezur Regional Employment Office has also been opened,” the statement emphasized.

It should be noted that Lachin was liberated from occupation on August 26, 2022. According to President Ilham Aliyev’s decree on the establishment of City Days for the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, August 26 is commemorated as Lachin City Day.

