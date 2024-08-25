Ministry of Emergency Situations, Baku City Circuit conduct training sessions for marshals [PHOTOS]

25 August 2024 15:45 (UTC+04:00)

In preparation for the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024, a training session for marshals focused on fire protection and rescue has been organized at the Academy of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Azernews reports.

The main purpose of the training organized by the Main Operations Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Baku City Circuit was to increase the skills and experience of marshals in order to prevent fires that may occur during the competitions and to eliminate their consequences in a flexible manner.

About 200 marshals participated in the training consisting of theoretical and practical parts, of which 68 are professional firefighters and rescuers of the Ministry of Defense.

In the theoretical part of the training, presentations were made to the participants of the event by the team of fire marshals of the Baku City Circuit in order to strengthen their skills in the direction of fire safety, prevention of possible such incidents and the organization of rescue measures.

In the practical part, the rules of behavior with special equipment and equipment used in fire safety and rescue work were clearly explained to the professional firefighters and rescuers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

The trainings, which started in June of this year, have already been held for the 5th time.

The Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 will take place in Baku on September 13-15 this year. During the race more than 30 units of special equipment and about 400 personnel of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are planned to be involved.

