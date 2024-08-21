3.0 magnitude earthquake shakes Caspian Sea region at 66 km depth

21 August 2024 18:22 (UTC+04:00)

On Wednesday, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake shook the Caspian Sea area, Azernews reports citing the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

The seismic event, which occurred at a depth of 66 kilometers, was recorded at 14:45 local time.

While the earthquake's magnitude was relatively low, the depth and location of the quake highlight the region's ongoing seismic activity. The timely recording and monitoring of such events are crucial for assessing their impact and enhancing preparedness for future seismic occurrences. Authorities and residents are advised to stay informed about potential aftershocks and continue to follow safety protocols to ensure community safety and resilience.

