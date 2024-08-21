From Berlin to Shusha: Historic carpet finds its way home [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has added a remarkable exhibit to its rich collection, Azernews reports.

Collector Khoja Abasi, a member of the Azerbaijan Literary and Cultural Society- İşıq Yol residing in Berlin, has donated Garabagh carpet Achma-yumma, woven in Shusha in 1825.

This stunning carpet is a feast for the eyes, adorned with intricate geometric and floral motives as well as stylized human and zoomorphic images, demonstrating the cultural heritage of Garabagh region. The vibrant patterns also reflect the craftsmanship of the artisans of that era.

At the event marking the donation, Khojat Abasi expressed his joy and fulfillment in realizing a long-held dream, by returning 199-year-old exquisite work to his native land.

The Carpet Museum director Amina Malikova expressed deep gratitude to Khojat Abasi for his noble initiative and for donating such a rare and exceptional piece of craftsmanship to the museum.

In her speech, Amina Malikova emphasized the importance of Achma-yumma carpet, highlighting its original composition, harmonious color palette and the richness of its ornamental designs.

Malikova underlined that this remarkable art piece will take a worthy place in the exposition of the museum's branch in Shusha, a city with centuries-old culture and history, located in Azerbaijan's Garabagh region.

By showcasing this unique treasure, the museum aims to honor its heritage as well as promote the enduring legacy of Azerbaijani craftsmanship for generations to come.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is beautiful inside and out.

The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to promoting Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

For four years, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice Awards. The award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.

