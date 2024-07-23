President Ilham Aliyev: We attach great importance to our traditional ties of friendship and cooperation with Egypt

23 July 2024 11:53 (UTC+04:00)

“We attach great importance to our traditional ties of friendship and cooperation with Egypt,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he sent a letter of congratulations to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the occasion of the national holiday of the Arab Republic of Egypt - the Revolution Day, Azernews reports.

“Today, there are good opportunities for deepening relations between our countries, expanding cooperation across various domains and enriching it with new substance. Our regular political dialogue has a positive impact on the development of our joint activities. In this regard, I would like to particularly emphasize the importance of the agreements reached and the documents signed during my visit to Egypt in early June.

I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to strengthen our interstate relations and to take full advantage of the potential of our cooperation of mutual interest, both bilaterally and multilaterally,” the head of state said in his message.

“On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Egypt everlasting peace and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani President added.

