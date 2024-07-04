Public statement of Council of Europe’s Committee is legally questionable

4 July 2024 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

“We deeply regret that the Council of Europe’s Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CPT) has decided to issue a public statement concerning Azerbaijan on July 3, 2024. CPT has also taken an unprecedented decision to publish the whole report prepared following its ad hoc visit of 2022, without the proper consent of Azerbaijan, as required by the European Convention against Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. Such an approach is unfair, unjustified, and legally questionable,” Azernews reports, citing Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as he commented on the public statement of the Council of Europe’s Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CPT) dated July 3, 2024.

“Since 2002, the CPT has conducted multiple periodic and ad hoc visits and published reports on the implementation of the Convention by Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has provided the government’s response on every point mentioned in the reports. Moreover, as also noted in the public statement, appropriate steps have been taken to remedy relevant imperfections, and the committee’s recommendations have always been taken into account.

Throughout the years of cooperation, the Committee has been provided with the necessary support on its visits to date. Not only have its investigations on the spot been facilitated, but steps have been taken to ensure that the delegation members are received at the highest possible level, and every effort has been made to strengthen the foundations of cooperation.

It is especially unfortunate that this decision has been taken in the present situation of relations between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe, created following the biased decision by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) not to ratify the credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE in January 2024.

We reject the criticisms in the public statement, which are levelled at some state institutions, holding them responsible rather than engaging in constructive cooperation.

Azerbaijan is making great progress not only in the protection of persons deprived of their liberty, but also in bringing relevant practices up to commonly accepted standards,” Hajizada emphasised.

