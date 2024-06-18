Azerbaijan condemns France for its dirty propaganda to disrupt peace in S Caucasus

18 June 2024 18:40 (UTC+04:00)

The media reported that a contract was signed between France and Armenia on the purchase and sale of "Caesar" self-propelled artillery units.

Despite the warning of the Azerbaijani side, the fact that France supplies Armenia with lethal and offensive artillery devices and other types of weapons is another proof of France's provocative activities in the South Caucasus region.

Although the French Ministry of Defense claimed in its statement in October of last year that the military equipment supplied to Armenia is of a defensive nature, supplying Armenia with lethal weapons with the current military deal is another manifestation of the hypocrisy of the French leadership.

The Macron regime, which pursues a policy of militarization and geopolitical intrigue in the South Caucasus region, is an obstacle to the normalization between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the provision of sustainable peace in the region. Due to its destructive and biased policy, the current leadership of France, which is left out of the normalization and regional processes, cannot forgive this to Azerbaijan and therefore continues its destructive policy.

Armenia is a state that committed military aggression and occupation against Azerbaijan. The rearmament of Armenia, which has the experience of committing bloody military aggression by France, which is a permanent member of the UN Security Council, and the support of the Armenian leadership's policy of revanchism are both political irresponsibility and the road to a new war.

As a colonial empire, France has historically had an abhorrent track record of creating hotbeds of war and conflict in various parts of the world. The processes taking place in New Caledonia and other overseas colonial territories, the exploitation of indigenous peoples, the plundering of their natural resources, the changing of the demographic composition of those territories as a result of racist policies, and the repression of protests by blood and gun violence are indicators of the true nature of the Macron regime. Instead of solving such deep-rooted problems and putting an end to neo-colonialism, which is a remnant of a shameful colonial legacy, France is conducting a dirty propaganda and disinformation campaign against Azerbaijan.

We declare that the responsibility for the escalation of the situation in the South Caucasus region and the creation of a new hotbed of war will be fully borne by the leadership of Armenia, which pursues a revanchist policy, and the Macron dictatorship.

