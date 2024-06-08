Military Police Department personnel hold training course

8 June 2024 16:54 (UTC+04:00)

In accordance with the Individual Partnership Cooperation Programme with the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry for 2024, the Mobile Training Team of the NATO Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum conducted the course in Baku with the participation of the Military Police Department’s personnel, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Defense.

During the course, the Mobile Training Team’s instructors informed the listeners in detail about the organization of military police activities within the framework of NATO standards and provided briefings on other topics.

Servicemen fulfilled various syndicate tasks during the course.

