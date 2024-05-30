Azerbaijani Army participated EFES-2024 Exercise's Distinguished Visitors Day in Turkiye [PHOTOS]

30 May 2024 14:34 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

On May 30, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who is on a working visit to Türkiye, participated in Distinguished Visitors Day held within the EFES-2024 multinational exercise in Izmir, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Yaşar Güler delivered speeches during the Distinguished Visitors Day.

After getting acquainted with the Defense Industry Exhibition, Azerbaijani representatives watched the demonstration flights of the "Turkish Stars" and parachute jumps.

Then the awarding ceremony was held in the EFES-2024 multinational exercise, which included a total of 1567 participants from 49 countries.

In the end, a solemn concert program was presented.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz