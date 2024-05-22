Azerbaijan's ADA University hosts workshop on COP29

22 May 2024 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

A seminar on "Opportunities and Challenges for Climate Activities from the Perspective of Europe and the South Caucasus" was held, Azernews reports.

The seminar, organized by the Development and Diplomacy Institute of ADA University in collaboration with the Embassy of Belgium in our country and the Representation of the European Union in the Republic of Azerbaijan, discussed opportunities and challenges for climate activities from the perspective of Europe and the South Caucasus.

Continuous future, green economy, energy, and climate issues were discussed at the event.

Among the participants were Umayra Tagiyeva, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Fariz Ismayilzade, Vice-Rector of ADA University and Director of the Development and Diplomacy Institute, Michel Pitermans, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to Azerbaijan, Tamas Jozsef Torma, Ambassador of Hungary to Azerbaijan, Zoltan Salay, Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Zurab Pataradze, Ambassador of Georgia to Azerbaijan, Vladanka Andreyeva, Resident Coordinator of the UN in Azerbaijan, and Assad Shirinov, Advisor to the Chairman of the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the event, Fariz Ismayilzade, Vice-Rector of ADA University and Director of the Development and Diplomacy Institute, said that ADA University has hosted up to twenty events related to climate change within the framework of COP29 and "Green World Solidarity Year" in Azerbaijan. Dr. Ismayilzade highlighted that COP29 serves as an exceptional platform to advance peace initiatives.

Assad Shirinov, advisor to the chairman of the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan, noted in his speech that Azerbaijan has always prioritised the fight against climate change and fulfilled its obligations regarding green energy despite being an oil and gas country.

Vladanka Andreyeva, Resident Coordinator of the UN in Azerbaijan, praised COP29 as a platform that brings parties together to make complex decisions, emphasising the importance of youth participation in the conference.

Leyla Hesenova, "Youth and Climate Champion" for Azerbaijan under COP29, emphasised the importance of educating and informing children and youth about climate change and nature conservation.

Ulrik Lenerts, Deputy Director of the Department of Environment and Climate Policy Cooperation at the Belgian Federal Public Service for Foreign Affairs, praised the preparation processes for COP29 in Azerbaijan.

Veronika Bagi, Head of the Hungarian delegation to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, stated that Azerbaijan is undertaking significant responsibilities by conducting negotiations with other countries regarding COP29. She emphasised the importance of collaboration between Azerbaijan, the host country of COP29, and countries hosting COP28 and COP30. Veronika highlighted the importance of both youth and the elderly learning from each other about climate change.

Murman Margvelashvili, a lecturer at Ilia University in Georgia and Head of the Energy Research Centre, spoke about the potential of green energy, suggesting that green energy could address the calls of the European Union countries in this field.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration in climate activities. Later, experts answered participants' questions in panel sessions.

---

