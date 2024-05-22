Azerbaijan's Ombudswoman is on visit to Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus [PHOTOS]

22 May 2024 14:43 (UTC+04:00)

The Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudswoman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, is currently visiting the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus at the invitation of Ilkan Varol, the Ombudsman of the country, Azernews reports.

During her visit, Ombudswoman Sabina Aliyeva held meetings with President Ersin Tatar and several key figures.

In a meeting attended by the Chief Ombudsman of the Republic of Turkiye, Sharaf Malkoch, Sabina Aliyeva discussed her efforts in safeguarding human rights and freedoms, along with her international engagements with other ombudsmen and human rights institutions.

S. Aliyeva highlighted the close cooperation between the Human Rights Commissioners of Azerbaijan and Northern Cyprus, emphasising ongoing joint initiatives aimed at protecting the rights of citizens in both countries.

Discussions also revolved around enhancing human rights protection and legislation improvement. Aliyeva mentioned preparing recommendations for legislative amendments and new laws.

The meetings facilitated exchanges of opinions on cooperation in human rights protection between the two countries.

Later, the Ombudsman provided information about the Ombudsman's mandate during meetings with the Speaker of the Parliament of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Zorlu Tore, Prime Minister Unal Üstel, Prosecutor General Sarper Altıncık, and Chairman of the Bar Association, Hasan Esendağlı.

Discussions focused on enhancing the protection of human rights and freedoms, as well as improving the country's legislation. Additionally, cooperation relations with institutions were addressed.

Attention was drawn to the fact that the Ombudsman is preparing suggestions and recommendations for amendments and updates to existing legislative acts, as well as the drafting of new laws. Simultaneously, discussions in the meetings involved the exchange of views between the countries on cooperation in safeguarding human rights and freedoms.

During her meeting with Ilkan Varola, the Ombudsman of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Sabina Aliyeva reflected positively on the meetings and emphasised their significance in facilitating discussions on cooperation.

Aliyeva expressed satisfaction with the current cooperative relations between the Ombudsman institutions of the two countries.

The Ombudsman also mentioned that Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), this year, noting the planned activities in this direction by Azerbaijan's Ombudsman institution and discussing potential cooperation prospects in this regard.

