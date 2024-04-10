Eid prayer performed in Taza Pir mosque [PHOTO]

10 April 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Eid prayer was performed on the occasion of Ramadan in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku, Azernews reports.

The prayer was led by Allahshukur Pashazadeh, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office.

It should be noted that this year the month of Ramadan in Azerbaijan began on March 11. According to the relevant decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, April 10 and 11, Ramadan holiday is celebrated in Azerbaijan.

Photo: Zaur Mustafayev

---

