Azerbaijan amends procedure for entry to state service on information technology - decree

8 April 2024 15:34 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree amending the “Regulations on holding a competition of candidates for employment in state tax authorities," Azernews reports.

According to the decree, persons applying for admission to positions in the field of information technology and senior management are exempt from the stage of the test exams of the competition.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz