Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski hosts meeting

6 April 2024 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

The heads of the State Agency for Preschool and General Education under the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Baku City Education Department, as well as a group of subordinate schools’ principals, have visited the Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski of the National Defense University, Azernews reports.

The guests first visited the monuments to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Jamshid Nakhchivanski erected in the territory of the lyceum.

They were provided with detailed information about the conditions created after the overhaul and reconstruction carried out at the Military Lyceum according to the relevant Order of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

In the end, the guests familiarized themselves with the conditions created at the Military Lyceum.

