Iftar party arranged in Moscow on behalf of Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva [PHOTOS]

2 April 2024

On the initiative of Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, an Iftar party in the Ramadan Tent was opened by the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Moscow on the occasion of Ramadan at the Memorial Mosque on the Poklonnaya Gora, Moscow, Azernews reports.

This year, the evening was dedicated to the Year of the Family.

More than 1,500 people took part in the event - public figures, representatives of the Azerbaijani Diaspora, Muslims of various nationalities.

On behalf of the Mufti of Moscow, the imam of the Moscow Cathedral Mosque, Ildar Alyautdinov, a letter of gratitude was presented to the Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva, for her high assessment of religious and spiritual values.

The director of a Muslim school in Moscow, Anas Hazrat Mamedov, congratulated everyone on the Holy Month and thanked the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for hosting the event.

At the event, videos were shown telling about the Azerbaijani history and traditions, mugham was performed by the ButaTrio trio, and students of the Muslim school presented theatrical scenes about the life of the Prophet Muhammad. The evening continued with a prize draw as part of a quiz.

Before the start of the Iftar, verses from the Holy Quran and an evening prayer were read. Then the Muslims tasted Azerbaijani national dishes and sweets.

The Ramadan Tent is an annual social and charitable project implemented since 2006 that takes place during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The Russian representative office of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, on the initiative of Vice President Leyla Aliyeva, takes part in this charity project every year.

