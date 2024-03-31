MES: Ammunition found in Guzdek settlement [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

31 March 2024 16:12 (UTC+04:00)

The "112" hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations has received information about the discovery of ammunition in the Guzdek settlement, Absheron region.

The ministry's Special Risk Rescue Service was immediately involved in demining, Azernews reports citing the ministry.

After appropriate security measures were taken in the area together with the law enforcement officers, it was determined that the ammunition found during the inspection of the scene was 1 F-1 hand grenade suitable for combat use and 1 UZRQM detonator.

The ammunition was removed from the area for disposal by the experts of the flexible group.

No other dangerous or suspicious items were found during the additional search at the scene and the surrounding area.

---

