Azerbaijan, Russia discuss prospects of cooperation

31 March 2024 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov has met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin in Moscow.

The sides discussed the aspects of bilateral relations and current state of mutually beneficial cooperation, Azernews reports. Perspective directions were also exchanged at the meeting.

The parties also reviewed issues of mutual activity within the framework of regional and international platforms.

Within the framework of the visit, E. Mammadov also held meetings with representatives of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs responsible for international law issues and relations with the Latin America.

