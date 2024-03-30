Azerbaijani, Russian Deputy FMs discuss bilateral relations

30 March 2024 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov met Friday with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Galuzin as part of his visit to Moscow, Azernews reports.

The meeting revolved around the aspects of bilateral relations, current state and prospects of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

The pair also reviewed joint activities within regional and international platforms.

As part of the trip, the Azerbaijani Deputy FM also met with representatives of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in charge of international legal affairs and relations with Latin American countries.

---

