Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs discuss post-conflict situation in S Caucasus [PHOTO]

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar within the framework of the Nuclear Energy Summit held in Brussels, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

At the meeting, the minister discussed bilateral friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan based on mutual trust, solidarity and respect, cooperation prospects, and the current situation in the region.

Jeyhun Bayramov conveyed his sincere congratulations to his colleague on the occasion of his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs and wished him success in this responsible position.

They expressed satisfaction with the high level of cooperation between the two countries, including the current political dialogue, and emphasized the importance of high-level visits and contacts in all directions.

It was pointed out that there is a wide potential for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in economy, transport, trade and other fields.

J. Bayramov asked his colleague about preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), restoration and reconstruction works in our territories freed from occupation, smart city and green energy projects, the ongoing mine threat, as well as Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization. informed about the process in detail.

At the meeting, the ministers also exchanged views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

In the margins of #NES2024, meeting between 🇦🇿 FM @Bayramov_Jeyhun & 🇵🇰 FM @MIshaqDar50 took place. The sides exchanged views on prospects of cooperation in the fields of economy, transport & communication, @COP29_AZ related preparatory works & post-conflict regional situation. pic.twitter.com/eN9zbAeVU1 — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) March 21, 2024

