Assistant to President: Azerbaijan brings stability to S Caucasus region

“Azerbaijan has managed to bring stability to the South Caucasus region. Everyone is witnessing the warming of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” Azernews reports, citing the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, said during the panel meeting held on the sidelines of the 11th Global Baku Forum on “Fixing the Fractured World”.

“Azerbaijan spares no effort in establishing peace with Armenia and promoting more collaboration in a non-divisive environment,” stated Hajiyev. He reiterated Azerbaijan's commitment to fulfilling its obligations and expressed the country's readiness to share its experiences in ensuring stability in the South Caucasus with other parts of the world.

It is worth noting that the Global Baku Forum, themed “Fixing the Fractured World”, started at the Gulustan Palace in Baku, organised by the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre under the patronage of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The forum welcomed 350 guests from more than 70 countries.

President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony of the forum.

