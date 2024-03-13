Baku hosts Water Week International Conference [PHOTOS]

13 March 2024 10:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku holds a conference dedicated to the Baku Water Week exhibition, Azernews reports.

The event was organized with the support of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency.

The purpose of organizing the Baku Water Week is to attract new technologies, equipment and investments to the country for the further development of this field in Azerbaijan, as well as to bolster the drinking water supply for the restoration and reconstruction of Karabakh, and to discuss important issues, new projects and cooperation in this regard.

About 100 companies from 16 countries participate in Baku Water Week. In addition to Azerbaijan, the countries represented by the participating companies include the US, UK, Germany, Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Switzerland, Australia, Belarus, Georgia, Israel, Kazakhstan, Turkiye and Russia.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz