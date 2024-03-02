President Ilham Aliyev`s speech at 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting captures spotlight in Georgian media coverage

2 March 2024 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev`s speech at the10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting held in Baku has garnered attention from leading Georgian media outlets, Azernews reports.

The articles, published by "newsday.ge", "qafqazturk.com", "realnews.ge", "aktual.ge", "interpress.ge", "24news.ge", "kavkasia.net" information portals, "Marneuli FM" radio in Azerbaijani, Russian and Georgian languages, featured remarks made by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during the meetings.

The articles quoted President Ilham Aliyev as saying: “The Southern Gas Corridor is a really success story”, “Azerbaijan proved to be a reliable partner” and “Hosting COP29 is a sign of our willingness to contribute to our green agenda”.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz