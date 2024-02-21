Azerbaijan repatriates seven of its citizens from Syria

21 February 2024 10:40 (UTC+04:00)

As a result of step-by-step and coordinated measures taken by the government of the Azerbaijan Republic, on February 20, 2024, 7 citizens of Azerbaijan, including 5 children and 2 women, who were detained in camps located in the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic, were repatriated to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

It was reported that, first of all, the location, identity, and citizenship of Azerbaijan were determined, and then their transition to the territory of the Republic of Turkiye was organized.

Representatives of the relevant state institutions responsible for the repatriation of Azerbaijani citizens from Iraq and Syria were sent to the Turkish Republic, and preliminary medical and psychological examination of the repatriates was ensured.

Azerbaijan citizens were provided with certificates of return to the Azerbaijani Republic and brought to the country by the Embassy of the Azerbaijan Republic in the Republic of Turkiye.

It is planned to implement relevant measures in the direction of social rehabilitation and reintegration of repatriates into society.

The government of the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue to take necessary measures for the repatriation of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan who have become victims of armed conflict on the territory of foreign countries.

