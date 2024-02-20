Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss sustainable development of economic ties [PHOTOS]
Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discuss sustainable development of economic ties, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov on his social network "X."
"We discussed with Saudi Deputy Energy Minister Majid bin Hindi Al-Utaybi initiatives ensuring sustainable development of economic ties between our countries, stimulation of investments, opportunities to expand joint activities in the fields of renewable energy and industry," the post reads.
---
