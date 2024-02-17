UK Energy Security Minister to visit Azerbaijan

17 February 2024 13:06 (UTC+04:00)

UK Minister for Energy Security and Zero Emissions Strategy Graham Stuart will visit Azerbaijan next week where he will hold a series of bilateral meetings in Baku, Azernews reports.

Also on February 22, the Minister for Energy Security will deliver a lecture at the ADA University, speaking about the UK's experience in holding COP26 in connection with the upcoming COP29 in Azerbaijan in November this year.

The 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) was held in Glasgow in 2021.

This year Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP29. The decision was made at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will host about 70-80 thousand foreign guests during the two weeks.

