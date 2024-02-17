Preparations for COP29 discussed with COP26 President in Baku

17 February 2024 12:08 (UTC+04:00)

President of the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) Alok Sharma visited the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Member of the COP29 Organizing Committee and UN High-Level Leader on Climate Nigar Arpadarai wrote about it on her page in social network "X".

It is reported that during the meeting the parties discussed preparations for COP29.

The 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) was held in 2021 in Glasgow.

This year Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP29. The decision was made at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz