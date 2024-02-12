Georgian Prime Minister congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

12 February 2024 17:36 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory in the election, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

I am pleased to offer my sincere congratulations on the occasion of your landslide victory and reelection as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. I wish you the most successful administration along with new accomplishments for prosperity, peace and stability of your country and the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

I am confident that people’s trust will reveal additional ways for the success of the Republic of Azerbaijan and your determination will remain a symbol of your leadership in facing future purposes.

Hereby, based on mutual confidence and respect, which have bound our countries for so long, I avail myself of this opportunity to reaffirm that I look forward to close cooperation with you, not only to further strengthen solid friendship and strategic partnership between our countries but also to concert our efforts in the cause of peace and prosperity for our region and people.

Excellency,

Allow me to once again offer you my most heartfelt wishes for a very successful term.

Sincerely,

Irakli Kobakhidze

Prime Minister of Georgia"

