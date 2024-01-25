Community: PACE is crusading Islamophobic institution

25 January 2024 11:58 (UTC+04:00)

The Western Azerbaijani Community made a statement in connection with the PACE provocation, Azernews reports.

The community's statement reads:

The latest provocation against Azerbaijan in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has once again revealed the crusading, Islamophobic nature of this institution.

We were fully convinced of this when there was no response to the letter we sent on March 1, 2023, to the PACE co-rapporteurs on Armenia, calling on them to deal with our right to return," the community said.

The statement emphasised that Armenian MPs' support for the anti-Azerbaijani PACE resolution shows Armenia's insincerity in its statements on peace:

"It is unacceptable to talk about a peace agreement on the one hand and, on the other hand, to again engage in a smear campaign against Azerbaijan, as was the case in the summer months of 2023."

It should be noted that Azerbaijan became a full member of the Council of Europe and PACE in 2001. Yesterday, some European parliamentarians questioned the authority of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE and made unimaginable accusations against it. Taking this into account, the Azerbaijani delegation made a broad and detailed statement to the PACE. Against the background of intolerable racism, Azerbaijanophobia, and Islamophobia in PACE, the Azerbaijani delegation decided to suspend cooperation with PACE and participation in the organisation indefinitely.

After the statement, the delegation left the meeting place.

