Azerbaijan National NGO Forum calls on citizens to participate in upcoming elections

10 January 2024 17:26 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Azerbaijan National NGO Forum has released a statement on holding forums in several districts of Azerbaijan.

Azernews presents the statement:

"Azerbaijan National NGO Forum has been actively participating in civil society building in the country for 25 years. Currently, the Forum unites 100 NGOs of various profiles in its ranks.

In the last month, the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum held regional forums in 5 districts of the republic, including Lankaran, Guba, Shaki, Ganja and Nakhchivan. More than 250 local NGOs participated in these forums. Today, the regional forums concluded with the all-republic forum.

In all discussions conducted with civil society institutions across the country, the common position and unanimous opinion is that in the last 20 years, the state of Azerbaijan, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, has made great progress on an unprecedented scale in the country's history.

In the past period, Azerbaijan has gained high prestige, trust, and respect in the international community. Every word of the leader of Azerbaijan is accepted as a signature in the world.

It was under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief that all our lands, which had been under occupation for nearly 30 years, were liberated. The Azerbaijani flag was raised in Shusha, Khankendi, and Khojaly. This is the opening of a golden era in the history of the Azerbaijani people.

For nearly 200 years, the "Armenian issue" was at the root of all problems in the South Caucasus. This issue was resolved once and for all with the policy of President Ilham Aliyev. The intentions of Armenia and its patrons to create a second Armenian state in the South Caucasus failed.

The civil society of Azerbaijan is proud of the Victorious Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev.

Today, Azerbaijan is known in the world as an island of security and a land of peace. Not-so-distant regions and geography are covered by bloody events, incessant crises, and upheavals. Azerbaijan is getting stronger day by day and is rapidly advancing towards becoming a developed state.

The path of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev's determined, goal-oriented policy are at the foundation of all the successes of Azerbaijan.

The general development in Azerbaijan also opens up new opportunities for civil society. The created free and free environment promotes the activities of NGOs and their initiatives. Every year, hundreds of NGOs are allocated grants by various government agencies. The State Support Agency for NGOs was established for systematic state support in this field.

President Ilham Aliyev's calls and opinions on the activities of NGOs strengthen public trust in Azerbaijani NGOs, and civil society actively participates in decision-making processes. Public participation has expanded significantly over the past 20 years. Currently, about 4,000 NGOs take part in the public life of the country.

Today, Azerbaijani NGOs stand out for their worthy contributions to society in many fields and achieve success on an international scale.

As the National NGO Forum of Azerbaijan, we declare that we fully support the policy of President Ilham Aliyev, who brought great historical victories to the country, and the continuation of this policy is the common desire, wish, and position of each of us. We are with you, Mr. President!

Since 2003, the people of Azerbaijan have entrusted their future only to President Ilham Aliyev. Ilham Aliyev has gained great fame worldwide as the victorious leader of the victorious nation.

The extraordinary presidential elections to be held on February 7, 2024, are different from all the elections so far. These elections will be organised for the first time in the entire sovereign territory of the republic. This is a great historical event. The Azerbaijan National NGO Forum calls on the citizens of Azerbaijan to become a part of this historical process and to actively participate in the elections on voting day.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz