Azerbaijan allocates funds for capital repair of highway in Gusar district

28 December 2023 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on measures related to capital repair of Gusar-Khudat (18 km) - Langi - Jagargishlag-Urvaoba-Atlikhan-Kuzungishlag-Zindanmuruggishlag-Avarangishlag highway in Gusar district, Azernews reports.

According to the decree, the Azerbaijani Roads Agency has been allocated 1.2 million manat ($705,882) for this purpose.

