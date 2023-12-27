Azerbaijan's State Road Agency hosts blood donation action [PHOTOS]

27 December 2023 17:12 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The State Road Agency of Azerbaijan hosted a traditional blood donation action to help those suffering from hemophilia, thalassemia, and other blood diseases, Azernews reports, citing the agency.

The action, which is held for the 6th time already, was attended with great enthusiasm and voluntary participation by the Board of the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan, employees of the Agency's apparatus, and subordinate organisations located in Baku city, who joined the action of noble and humanistic nature to help people in need of blood.

Doctors-hematologists preliminarily checked the health of each donor, and after a thorough medical examination, blood was taken from them. The blood supplied will be used to treat patients with hemophilia and thalassemia, as well as other patients in need of blood.

The participants of the action emphasised that voluntary blood donation for children suffering from blood diseases is a noble cause and said that it is a civic duty to take an active part in such actions.

It is planned to continue such charity events held on the joint initiative of the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan and the Central Blood Bank of the National Haematology and Transfusiology Centre of the Ministry of Health in the future.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz